Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,735,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,299,000 after buying an additional 662,526 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15,059.9% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after buying an additional 2,216,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.47 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05.

