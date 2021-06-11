Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 344,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 669,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 108.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,531 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $256.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.74. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

