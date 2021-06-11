Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

