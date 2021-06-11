Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 4,297 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

