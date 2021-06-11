Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 509 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 83.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 65.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,143 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $11,694,945. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

