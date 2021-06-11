Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 42,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 358.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,530 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.