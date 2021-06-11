Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 5,933 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.