Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $577,545.76 and $57,256.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00157658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00188812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.01108667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,196.62 or 0.99992635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.