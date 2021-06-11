Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 41.5% Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $8.77 or 0.00024549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $44.68 million and approximately $351,144.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00149283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.84 or 0.01105272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.65 or 1.00625661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,094,615 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

