Liquity USD Price Down 1% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $718.85 million and approximately $570,998.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00762194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.