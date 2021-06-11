Lisk Machine Learning 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,336.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $3.60 million and $10,336.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00155899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00189483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.88 or 0.01114346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.22 or 0.99781152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

