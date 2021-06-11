Lisk Price Hits $2.97 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00007983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $381.19 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003085 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,216,214 coins and its circulating supply is 128,285,946 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.