Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.03 billion and $2.50 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.27 or 0.00442770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

