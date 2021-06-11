Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits Market Cap of $320,450.22

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 56.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $320,450.22 and $909.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 75.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,951.15 or 1.00000026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00066861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000980 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

