Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.92.

Several research firms have commented on LAD. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

LAD opened at $327.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.97. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $13,731,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

