Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. Lition has a market cap of $305,623.28 and $696.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.56 or 0.06425539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $586.69 or 0.01574305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00440392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00154012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.00672900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00443217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006443 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

