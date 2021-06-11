Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 197,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,094,561 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Livent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

