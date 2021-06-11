LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post $112.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.21 million. LivePerson posted sales of $91.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $464.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $468.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $572.88 million, with estimates ranging from $554.30 million to $583.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $58.22 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

