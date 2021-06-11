LKQ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,873% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

