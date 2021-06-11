Lobstex (LOBS) Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,087,947 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

