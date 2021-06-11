Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,245,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,358,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.46% of Loews worth $884,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Loews by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,499. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

