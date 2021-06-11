Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Down 3.6%

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.80 and last traded at $127.80. Approximately 9,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 896,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 530.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

