Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 385.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Logitech International worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 158.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 114.5% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 79.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 63,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $132.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.79. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Loop Capital increased their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

