Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 3%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 13,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 62,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24.

About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

