Long Pond Capital LP Has $32.36 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,579,693 shares during the quarter. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.23% of PulteGroup worth $32,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.36. 137,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

