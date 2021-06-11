Long Pond Capital LP Has $66.77 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 2.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 2.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $66,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $26,549,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.