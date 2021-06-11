Long Pond Capital LP Invests $22.60 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,600,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 5.88% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

