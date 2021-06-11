Long Pond Capital LP Invests $30.69 Million in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 950,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,685,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.70% of 21Vianet Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

VNET stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 103,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,925. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%. On average, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

