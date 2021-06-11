Long Pond Capital LP Invests $32.97 Million in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,655,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,965,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.35% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

MLCO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,074. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

