Long Pond Capital LP Invests $36.60 Million in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,961,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,604,000. Apartment Investment and Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 3.97% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 411,500 shares of company stock worth $2,353,095 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

