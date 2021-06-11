Long Pond Capital LP Makes New $104.15 Million Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,284,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,151,000. GDS accounts for about 3.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.69% of GDS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,429. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $116.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 1.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.