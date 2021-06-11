Long Pond Capital LP Makes New $13 Million Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

TSIBU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 86,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,044. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

