Long Pond Capital LP Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,925,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $344.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,683. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $351.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

