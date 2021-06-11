Long Pond Capital LP Sells 1,215,996 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215,996 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties makes up 1.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.27% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $53,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.