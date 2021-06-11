Long Pond Capital LP Takes $10.08 Million Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 862,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 1.43% of BowX Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $10,118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOWX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.04. 2,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

