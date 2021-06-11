Long Pond Capital LP Takes $26.83 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.18% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in VICI Properties by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 427,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,381,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 209,195 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 83,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

