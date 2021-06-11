Long Pond Capital LP Trims Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Long Pond Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,875 shares during the quarter. Five Point accounts for approximately 1.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 3.46% of Five Point worth $38,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Point by 39.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 4.4% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Five Point by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FPH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.41. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.73.
In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 116,305 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
