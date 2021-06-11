Long Pond Capital LP Trims Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Long Pond Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,875 shares during the quarter. Five Point accounts for approximately 1.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 3.46% of Five Point worth $38,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Point by 39.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 4.4% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Five Point by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.41. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 116,305 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

