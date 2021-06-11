Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $69.24 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $69.24 million and approximately $17.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00827240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00087843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045741 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

