Loopring Market Capitalization Achieves $359.38 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $359.38 million and $20.75 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.38 or 0.00763771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084536 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

