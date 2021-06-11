Loopring [NEO] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00157034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00189188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.01102888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,160.92 or 0.99932905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

