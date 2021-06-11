Loser Coin (LOWB) One Day Volume Hits $3.88 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and $3.88 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00168637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00196312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.01162608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,849.33 or 0.99847399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

