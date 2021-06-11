Louise C. Forlenza Sells 10,000 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $184,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Innodata stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,156. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Innodata by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Innodata by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

