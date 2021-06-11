LTO Network (LTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.61 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $72.65 million and $12.61 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00824618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00087617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045851 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,247 coins and its circulating supply is 282,662,818 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

