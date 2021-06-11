LTO Network (LTO) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $61.11 million and $9.64 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.00751750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00083813 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,247 coins and its circulating supply is 282,666,319 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

