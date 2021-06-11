Lua Swap (LUA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00056801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00753887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00084621 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

