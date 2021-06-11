Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.61.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of LULU opened at $329.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

