Lympo (LYM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.00786045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.