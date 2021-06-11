Lympo Market Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $648,622.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $648,622.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00165705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00193634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.01141835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,299.42 or 1.00022673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

