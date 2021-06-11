LYNC Network (LYNC) Price Tops $0.52

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LYNC Network has a market cap of $500,616.20 and $5,722.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00158430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00192076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.01125557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,266.52 or 1.00169419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002645 BTC.

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 957,251 coins. LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

