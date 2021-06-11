M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. M.D.C. reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $390,649,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in M.D.C. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MDC traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 300,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,705. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

